Jomtien beach under siege by vendors amid allegations of official negligence

In an alarming revelation, Lamphueng ‘Lisa’ Hamilton, the chairperson of the Pattaya Night-Business Entrepreneurs Association, has unleashed a scathing critique of the city’s handling of daytime traffic issues on Jomtien Beach Road.

Aug 4, saw Lisa confronting the escalating concerns over the road, which is designated as a parking area for tourists visiting Pattaya. The city is now confronted with a massive challenge, as over 100 street vendors and sellers with sidecars have brazenly occupied public spaces along the beach, wreaking havoc on traffic flow and delivering a devastating blow to tourism.







The association, led by Lisa, decided to take matters into their own hands and conducted a survey of various sections along Jomtien Beach Road. The findings were nothing short of shocking. At certain hours, the road was overrun by hordes of unauthorized vendors peddling their goods and services with blatant disregard for the law.

But that’s not all. Lisa further exposed the appalling practices that have marred the once-idyllic beach experience for tourists. Some vendors have stooped to renting out portable sound systems with loudspeakers for late-night beach parties, disturbing the peace and serenity that visitors seek. To make matters worse, fireworks have been sold freely and without consequence, despite official assurances that the situation is under control. It appears the authorities have turned a blind eye, leaving the public at the mercy of these rogue vendors.







In an attempt to hold the city accountable, Lisa approached city authorities with the evidence, demanding swift action. However, the local administration’s response was nothing short of an admission of ineptitude. Citing a lack of manpower, they confessed their inability to handle the situation effectively. While half-hearted efforts were made to disperse the vendors, it proved futile as the vendors defiantly returned to resume their illegal businesses.

This glaring disconnect between official promises and tangible action has sparked suspicions of underlying interests or ties at play. With city officials turning a blind eye, a shadow of dishonesty looms large over the unfolding debacle.

Lisa’s impassioned plea to city officials is a stern call for accountability. She urges them to take the matter seriously and meticulously monitor the performance of their subordinates. The urgent need to address these issues cannot be overstated, as Pattaya’s image and the overall tourist experience are now in peril.







The clock is ticking, and the city’s reputation hangs in the balance. Will the authorities rise to the challenge and reclaim Jomtien Beach Road from the clutches of lawlessness? Or will they continue to allow unauthorized vendors to hold the city hostage while tourism suffers its relentless assault? The answers lie in the actions they take – or fail to take – in the days to come. The world watches as Pattaya grapples with this crisis of governance.

















