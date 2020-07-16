Thai Prime Minister visits Rayong to give moral support to locals amid Covid Fear

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha has visited Rayong province to give moral support to local residents amid Covid 19 fear after the Covid – infected Egyptian soldier visited public places during a stopover at U-tapao military airport.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Accompanied by deputy prime minister and public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy army chief Gen.Nattapol Nakpanit and the director-general of the Disease Control Department Dr.Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the prime minister travelled by helicopter to the Rayong central stadium and went the hotel and shopping malls that the Egyptian air crew visited including the D Varee Diva Central Rayong, Central Plaza Rayong, Laem Thong shopping mall and Passione Shopping Destination.

He is scheduled to visit the Star Fresh Market to meet people.

Government spokeswoman, Naruemol Pinyosinwat said the prime minister trip to Rayong was aimed at following up the situation and listening to people’s opinions.

The prime minister ordered the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) ordered the CCSA to review relaxation measures and the embassies must follow the regulations including entry of military aircrafts. (TNA)











