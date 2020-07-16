Thai returnees from USA, Singapore, and UAE reported new cases of Covid-19

Thailand on Wednesday reported five new imported cases of Covid-19, raising the total cases in the country to 3,232.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new infections were all Thai quarantined returnees.

They comprised a woman from the U.S., who was in state quarantine in Bangkok. She lost her sense of smell and had a sore throat and phlegm.







Two others were two men, who returned from Singapore. They were suspected cases of “Patients Under Investigation” (PUI) and tested positive to coronavirus during the screening at the disease control checkpoint of Suvarnabhumi Airport. They were sent to a hospital in Sumut Prakan for treatment.

The two others were a man and a woman, who returned from the UAE on July 2 and were quarantined in Chonburi province. They were asymptomatic but tested positive to the virus on July 23.

The total recovery cases were recorded at 3,092 and 82 patients are being treated at hospitals. The death toll remained at 58. (TNA)











