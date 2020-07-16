Thailand offers discounts on hotel rooms, air tickets and e-voucher in stimulus package

Online registration is now opened for public members to apply for discounts on domestic trips under the government’s scheme “Rao Tiew Duay Gan” scheme or “We travel together”.

The scheme, which runs until Oct 31 offers discounts on hotel rooms, air tickets and e-voucher as much as 3,000 baht (for a five- night stay) to eligible registrants.







Eligible users will receive the special discounts for tourist facilities in any province except for their own.

Under the scheme to boost local tourism, hit by the pandemic, the government will subsidise 5 million nights of hotel stays, giving 40% discount of the room rate, limited to 3,000 baht per night.

Each hotel room reservation can also book two air tickets with a 40% discount, limited to 1,000 baht per seat. The subsidies will be given for two million air tickets.





Travelers have to purchase the air tickets first and the government will pay them back later.

Each eligible tourist will also get an e-voucher, worth 600 baht per day upon check-in. They can use e-vouchers for spending on food and service at restaurants or tourism sites. (TNA)











