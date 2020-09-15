Rotary Club Jomtien-Pattaya brings love and care to underprivileged children

Baan Jing Jai, for those who have not visited it yet, is a home for disadvantaged children, that means children who have no homes to go to, or that they are abused at home or at danger of serious abuse. Or it may be that their natural parents just don’t care about them and for a total lack of care they are in danger. Children, if we want them to thrive, grow up into responsible and educated members of our society, need love and food and shelter, along with the best education that can be afforded.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

This is what homes like Baan Jing Jai aim to achieve.

Of course, as you may imagine, it is very difficult to provide a good home for the 90 children that they have, without considerable support from our society. Fortunately there are heroes among the people that form our society and they gather, sometimes individually, and sometimes in groups and associations, to provide that assistance, in the form of cash money, which is the best way, and in gifts of food and clothing, providing a good water supply, building a roof, or just going there to be with them, show them that we love them. Every little bit helps.









The Rotary Club of Jomtien Pattaya is one of the groups of people who get together to help, as best they can, by raising money through concerts, golf matches, classic car events, charity dinners and anything else they can think of.

On Saturday,12 September, our club visited Baan Jing Jai and took with us carloads of soft toys, chocolates, children’s clothing and love. We were treated to a seminar by founder and director Piengta Chumnoi with a video, showing us how they developed and what they have achieved. It was very interesting indeed, and we, all fifteen of us present, felt humbled by what they had done for those delightful children, who were so polite, and clean and well behaved.

It was a truly amazing occasion for us, and brought us nearer the actuality of life without a family home. But it was full of love. We, the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, will do as much as we can to support Baan Jing Jai in the future. I would encourage everyone to help, however small that help may be, by either joining the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya or gifting small amounts of food and clothing to us so it can be passed on.

Of course, if you decide to visit them to see for yourself, you will be made most welcome by them all.

Pack up love in your kit bag and go there!

Loading…

The Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya meets at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. For more information about the good work that Rotarians do, please contact President Peter Marsh at <[email protected]> or the secretary Peter Malhotra <[email protected]>







Loading…

Loading…











