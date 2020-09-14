Thailand drives forward promotion of domestic tourism among Thais and expats

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul disclosed that during the COVID-19 situation when foreign tourists have not yet been allowed to enter the country, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has driven forward promotion of domestic tourism among Thai people and the expats living in Thailand through Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s various campaigns.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Government would like to encourage the people to travel in a bid to stimulate national economy, and called on entrepreneurs to beef up their COVID-19 preventive measures to boost confidence of the tourists.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the Government’s measure to reopen the country for foreign tourists is now under careful consideration by all concerned sectors. The most important thing is to ensure that reentering of foreign visitors would not engender the 2nd phase of COVID-19 disease spread.









Deputy Prime Minister and Public Healthcare Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also affirmed that the country’s disease preventive, screening and monitoring system is efficient enough to handle the reentering of foreign tourists. With the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, both tourism and employment sectors, not only in Thailand but throughout the world, have been badly affected. Ministry of Tourism and Sports has hoped that once the disease situation eases, tourism would play a key role in reviving national economy, and alleviating people’s plights.











