Electricity-wire thieves shocked when Pattaya neighbors fight back

Pattaya police are searching for two men whose attempt to steal electricity cables was thwarted by nearby residents.







Often a target for thieves wanting to resell the valuable copper and metal inside the wires, the cables were recovered after the thieves tossed them from their motorcycle sidecar while being pursued Sept. 12.

One local said he was inside and heard someone walking on the roof. Going outside, he saw the thieves loading the already-cut cables into their sidecar.









The thieves claimed they worked for the Provincial Electricity Authority, but the resident didn’t believe them and tried to take their photo. The thieves ran and the neighbor sounded the alarm, sending a group of residents after them.

The thieves panicked, threw the wires and tools at their pursuers, then ditched the motorcycle in the woods of Soi Boonsamphan 9 and escaping on foot.

Police said the thieves also dropped documents allowing them to be identified and are checking where the motorcycle was modified.











