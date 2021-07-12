Bangkok announces restrictions and suspension of services for all nationalities

As of Monday (July 12), many places in Bangkok will be temporarily closed partly or fully, in accordance with the 36th announcement of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in order to contain the COVID-19 situation as quickly as possible.

The important details are as follows:

-Sale of food or beverages is allowed until 8 p.m., while eating at restaurants is prohibited.







-Department stores, shopping centers and community malls are allowed to operate until 8 p.m. and may open only for the sale of essential consumer goods, medicine and medical supplies as well as tools and construction equipment. Supermarkets, banks, financial institutions or securities businesses, telecommunication businesses, the postal service, repair or maintenance services, vaccination services or other medical and public health services and government or private offices in the department stores, shopping centers and community malls are also allowed to operate.

Convenience stores, flea markets, night markets and walking streets are allowed to operate until 8 p.m. Convenience stores which are open during the night are required to be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Public parks, sports fields, sports grounds or open-air exercise facilities are allowed to be open until 8 p.m.

Thai massage parlors (including foot massage parlors), spas, beauty salons and health establishments are required to be closed. The beauty parlors are allowed to continue to operate under the previous conditions and strictly comply with the disease prevention measures of the government.







It is forbidden to organize a group event for more than five people. Those who wish to organize an activity during this time are required to request permission from the authorities who will inspect and determine if the disease prevention measures being organized for the activity are appropriate.

Schools and educational or training institutions are still required to remain closed. (NNT)




















