Thailand urges ‘New Normal’ conduct when visiting beaches and tourist attractions

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Public Health is urging the general public visiting beaches and natural tourism attractions not to let their guard down, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as mask wearing, frequent hands washing and social distancing.







The Department of Health Director General Panpimol Wipulakorn has announced measures at beaches to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which are primarily hygiene measures, mask wearing and social distancing.

Visitors to beaches may stay close to their group, but should maintain distance from other visitors. They are encouraged to carry alcohol gel or find a hand washing location, as well as bringing a small bag to carry their garbage away with them disposal at designated areas.

These measures were announced after crowding at some beaches after Phase 3 of restriction relaxation was implemented on 1st June.

The Department of Health is working with related agencies and vendors to draft public health guidelines for tourist attractions and beaches, serving as a manual for local administrations and authorized agencies.

With the new guidelines, beaches must impose a limit on the maximum number of visitors, to prevent crowding, ensure distance between different activity areas, such as beach chair areas and beach towel areas, enforce social distancing measures, to ensure visitors who are not together stay 1-2 meters apart, and limit the number of visitors swimming or engaging in riding banana boats, boating or floating on rubber rings.





Service staff and visitors must wear a face mask at all times on the beach, wash their hands frequently, refrain from shouting, maintain 1-2 meters distance between one another on the beach and in the water. Vulnerable people, such as elders and patients with respiratory diseases, should refrain from visiting during a busy period and limit the length of their visit.

Anyone feeling ill, with a fever, a cough, sneeze, runny nose, or breathing difficulties should not visit a tourist attraction and see a doctor.(NNT)











