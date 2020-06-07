Federation of Thai Industries banks offer special loans for SMEs

BANGKOK – Providing help to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has joined forces with government banks to offer financial services to SMEs, providing better access to capital.







The Federation of Thai Industries has introduced a new service called Advisory Clinic @ F.T.I. Connect, aimed at providing financial consulting services, promoting better access to working capital and liquidity-improvement loans to SMEs affected by the pandemic’s economic disruption.







The Federation of Thai Industries’ Chairman, Supant Mongkolsuthree said that the FTI has teamed up with the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation, the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, and the Government Savings Bank to provide the services and loans.

Affected SMEs, such as those in tourism, spas, and related transportation can request up to 3 million baht each in loans, at 3 percent annual interest rate for the first two years. The loans will be guaranteed by the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation, with no collateral required from the applicants.(NNT)











