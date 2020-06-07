Disaster Relief Center ready for monsoon season in Phuket and southern Thailand

PHUKET – The Third Naval Area Command has been preparing to help people affected by disasters and established understanding of the implementation of the disaster relief plan.







Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, as the Director of the Disaster Relief Center, Third Naval Area Command, presided over the inspection of the Disaster Relief Center, to check the readiness of personnel and equipment in preparation for helping people who are affected by disasters, as the southern region is facing the monsoon season from May.

It was also aimed at establishing an understanding of implementation of the disaster relief plan among the personnel.

The equipment consists of fire trucks, water trucks, satellite communications and radio communication vehicles.

There are also boats, helicopters, supporting, ambulances, rubber boats and life-saving equipment.(NNT)







