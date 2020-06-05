Thailand to ease 12 businesses in the 4th phase, including pubs, bars, karaoke

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya beer bars had been ordered shutdown since March are yet to be reopened when the 4th phase relaxation order is announced.
At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, disclosed list of businesses and activities to be included in the 4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown easing. They are: 1) schools and educational institutes for learning and training; 2) daily childcare and elderly-care centers; 3) educational science centers; 4) meeting and convention centers of over 200 participants; 5) movie and video making/production; 6) national parks and forest parks (only areas designated by concerned government agencies); 7) beaches, seashores (only areas designated by concerned government agencies); 8) waterparks, amusement parks, playgrounds, game shops; 9) stadiums, gyms, fitness centers for practicing or competing in sports; 10) concerts, events, product exhibition/expo with an area of more than 20,000 square meters; 11) entertainment places, pubs, bars, karaoke; and 12) massage parlors.



The CCSA Spokesperson also reiterated the need to continue practicing key COVID-19 preventive measures, i.e., wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, regular cleaning, and limiting numbers of customers in shops/restaurants, even after the lockdown is eased. – June 4, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)

 

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson,Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.
