Thailand to ease 12 businesses in the 4th phase, including pubs, bars, karaoke

At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, disclosed list of businesses and activities to be included in the 4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown easing. They are: 1) schools and educational institutes for learning and training; 2) daily childcare and elderly-care centers; 3) educational science centers; 4) meeting and convention centers of over 200 participants; 5) movie and video making/production; 6) national parks and forest parks (only areas designated by concerned government agencies); 7) beaches, seashores (only areas designated by concerned government agencies); 8) waterparks, amusement parks, playgrounds, game shops; 9) stadiums, gyms, fitness centers for practicing or competing in sports; 10) concerts, events, product exhibition/expo with an area of more than 20,000 square meters; 11) entertainment places, pubs, bars, karaoke; and 12) massage parlors.







The CCSA Spokesperson also reiterated the need to continue practicing key COVID-19 preventive measures, i.e., wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, regular cleaning, and limiting numbers of customers in shops/restaurants, even after the lockdown is eased. – June 4, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)











