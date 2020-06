At the Parliament House, Bangkok, members of the House of Representatives met during the 1st annual ordinary session (2nd Year), and voted to approve the Budget Transfer Act, B.E. Out of 454 attendees, 264 approved in principle the draft Act, while 4 voted against, 185 abstained, and 1 not casting a vote. -June 4, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)