Thailand resumes train services on all routes

BANGKOK– State Railway of Thailand (SRT) resumed train services on all routes on Thursday following a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak for nearly three months.







The resumption of train services is part of the third phase of easing coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the country, beginning on June 1.

Passengers have flocked train stations, mostly for the inter-provincial train services. Railway officials have enforced health screening rules and contact tracing tools in compliance with a COVID-19 taskforce guideline both on the trains and inside the stations.

Passengers are required to check-in and check-out when using the train services.

Social-distancing measures have been applied as precautionary steps to contain the coronavirus. (TNA)

