Thailand ‘New Normal’ drives growth in last- mile delivery packaging market

BANGKOK – Last-mile delivery packaging businesses would see the 15-18 percent market growth amid fierce competition this year, said Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research)







E-commerce expansion and new normal are supportive factors for consumers to use the last-mile delivery service, which is an opportunity for the growth of the delivery packaging business market, said K-Research.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The think tank projected that the value of the delivery packaging businesses could reach 14.4 -15 billion baht with a 15-18 per cent growth year-on-year in line with expansion of the last-mile delivery businesses and online shopping markets.



Loading…



The K-Research viewed that the price competition would intensify. Most packaging products in the current market were similar and simply made, so new producers can easily enter the market.

It advised operators to develop new products for specific uses and create product varieties to meet the demand. They should also adapt themselves and provide comprehensive service to draw customers. (TNA)











