Thailand reports zero new Covid-19 case, 80 in treatment at hospitals

BANGKOK – Thailand recorded zero new cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths in the past 24 hours as new cases in the past two weeks were Thai returnees from abroad.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said six more coronavirus patients recovered, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,987.







Among all 3,125 cases in Thailand, 2,444 were local cases and 188 were found infected while being in state quarantine.

Eighty patients are being treated at hospitals and the death toll remains at 58.

Despite no new infections, people are urged to stick to preventive measures by wearing masks and frequently washing hands, keeping social distancing. (TNA)











