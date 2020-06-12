Seasonal closure of upper Gulf of Thailand

BANGKOK – The Department of Fisheries will close the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand from June 15 to Sept 30 to rehabilitate marine resources during the spawning season.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Bancha Sukkaew, deputy director-general of the department, said the closure was set for two periods. From June 15 to Aug 15, it will take effect on the western part of the upper gulf from Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to Muang district of Samut Sakhon. The closure area covers 2,350 square kilometers off both provinces as well as Phetchaburi and SamutSongkhram provinces.







The other period will be from Aug 1 to Sept 30 and cover 1,650 square kilometers of the northern part of the upper gulf from Muang district of SamutSakhon to Si Racha district of Chon Buri. It also covers the inner gulf area off Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao, Mr Bancha said.

During the seasonal closure, fishermen are allowed to do coastal fishing with small-scaled tools including traps, dip nets, fishing nets, hand nets, hooks, harpoons and fishing boats’ nets with big mesh sizes.











