Woman hangs self in Pattaya

An anxiety-ridden woman wrote a heartfelt apology to her family before hanging herself from a mango tree at her Pattaya home.

The lifeless body of Thanaporn Subsorn, 35, was discovered June 1. A suicide note laid nearby at the Nongprue Moo 3 village home.







She apologized to her husband and two children, telling her spouse she had loved but now “had changed”.

In the passage to her daughter, Thanaporn said she was depressed and stressed and blamed her husband for not encouraging her. In fact, she said her mate “always added insult to injury.”





