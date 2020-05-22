Thailand obsolete phone booths converted into COVID-19 test kiosks

SURIN – Many old public phone booths have been turned into COVID-19 test kiosks for hospitals in Surin, northeastern Thailand.



Loading…

State telecom enterprise Telephone Organization of Thailand (TOT) handed over 10 phone booths modified into “COVID Boxes” to five hospitals in the northeastern province on Thursday.

These are among the first batch of “COVID Boxes” to be deployed at five hospitals as more are being delivered to others.







TOT has been making hundreds of “COVID Boxes” from telephone booths to help address the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and reduce infection risk among healthcare workers across the country.

The units have two circular holes on the side for healthcare workers to insert their hands and collect samples from people. The cubicles are equipped with fan and filter to prevent aerosol from entering the compartment. (TNA)















