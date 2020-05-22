Thailand reports 3 new Coronavirus cases, no deaths, 84 in treatment

Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of in the country to 3,037.

Dr. Taweesilp Wissanuyotin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said in the news briefing on Thursday that two of the new cases were found in Bangkok and Chaiyaphum, northeastern Thailand.







The other was a Thai student returning from the Philippines, he said, becoming the first returnee from the neighbouring country to have confirmed coronavirus case.

Eighty-four COVID-19 patients remained in hospitals while a total of 2,897 people had recovered from the disease, said Dr. Taweesilp.

On Thursday, about 600 Thai citizens are returning from Australia, China, India and Vietnam, according to the spokesman. (TNA)











