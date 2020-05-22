Covid-19 relief committee set up for Thai tourism sector

BANGKOK – The Tourism and Sports Ministry set up a new committee to help provide assistance to tourism professionals and businesses affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presided over a meeting to consider financial measures for tourism operators.







Senior officials from relevant agencies and representatives from 13 tourism professionals including tour guides, hotel operators, transportation operators for tourists and inbound and outbound tour operators as well as members of Tourism Council of Thailand attended the meeting.

Loading…

To maintain competitiveness of the country’s tourism and readiness for moving forward after the Covid-19 crisis, the ministry appointed a committee to revive tourism and sport industries.

The committee is authorized to propose relief measures and policies and prepare post-crisis recovery measures, covering all tourism sectors, hard hit by the impacts of the pandemic. (TNA)













