Thailand may postpone new school term to June

The new school term, which is scheduled to begin next month, may be deferred to June due to the worsening COVID-19 situation.







Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said she would discuss the matter today with permanent-secretary for education Supat Jampathong and Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) secretary-general Amporn Pinasa.

She said the likely delay would only be imposed once several factors had been taken into account, including contingency plans which each educational authority has put in place to cope with difficulties in arranging in-person classes during the outbreak. (NNT)

















