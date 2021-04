Thailand announces 14-day quarantine requirement when traveling to these 47 provinces

According to the Ministry of Interior, 47 provinces have ordered travelers from other areas to be quarantined for 14 days.







15 provinces in the North are Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Tak, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phrae, Lamphun, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Sukhothai and Lampang.







There are 5 provinces in the Central, West and East; Chainat, Saraburi, Singburi, Lopburi, Nakhon Nayok, while 12 provinces in the South are Chumphon, Trang, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phang Nga, Songkhla, Satun; Ranong, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Surat Thani and Phatthalung.



In the Northeast, 15 provinces are Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Surin. (NNT)