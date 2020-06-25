Thailand low-cost ‘NokScoot’ lays off staff, removes 3 planes

NokScoot, a Thailand-based low-cost medium to long haul airline, announced to downsize its organization and staff and cut its fleet by three aircraft by this month end pending business resumption.







NokScoot Airlines Co announced that the heavy impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 forced it to restructure its business.







Despite positive signs in the pandemic and travel resumption in some countries, negative impacts on restricted international travel were likely to continue for a few years.

However, NokScoot stated that it did not terminate its flight business but would wait for permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand for inbound flights.

NokScoot said it would reduce its fleet by three aircraft within this month and thus have to reduce its workforce accordingly. The airline promised compensation as required by the labor law as well as the best assistance it could offer to affected employees. (TNA)











