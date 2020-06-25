Thai Navy lights up big guns for anti-aircraft drill

The guns were hot and the bullets real when the Thai navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command launched its latest anti-aircraft firing drill.







ACDC commander Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti kicked off the June 24 war games with training director Capt. Thawatchai Pimmuang and unit commander Capt. Poonsak Buakaew at the Tactical Training Field on Tung Pong Beach.

About 1,000 forces assembled for the exercise, which employed twelve 37-mm anti-aircraft guns, four 40/70 cannons, eight 155-mm howitzers and four 130-mm artillery launchers.





