Bangkok buses restrictions relaxed for new school term

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority allows companions and family members to sit close to each other on buses as it relaxes social distancing requirement to serve the new school term.







BMTA director-general Surachai Lamwachirakul said there would be more bus passengers including students and parents when the new school term starts on July 1 and the Transport Ministry allowed public transit vehicles to use up to 70% of their seats to serve commuters. Companions and family members can sit close to each other aboard buses.

Mr Surachai expected the number of Bangkok bus passengers would rise to about 900,000 a day. The state enterprise will use all its buses (3,000 buses a day) and operate about 25,000 bus trips a day.

Buses would be cleaned and disinfected before daily service. There will be alcohol gel and QR codes for check-ins and checkouts on buses.

Each bus will pick up a limited number of passengers. Standing passengers will be one metre apart and their number will be capped at ten per bus. Meanwhile, some seats will be kept empty to observe social distancing. Bus drivers and attendants will wear face masks and gloves while being on duty. (TNA)











