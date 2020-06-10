Thailand logs 4 new Coronavirus cases, returnees from India, Madagascar, and Pakistan

BANGKOK – Thailand reported four new cases of Covid-19, raising the total to 3,125 and no new deaths.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said all of the new cases were Thai returnees from abroad and tested positive to the virus while being quarantined.







The new cases included a 44-year-old employee of a company, who returned from Madagascar on June 3 and was placed in quarantine in Bangkok. He tested positive to Covid-19 on June 7.

Another case was a 34-year-old woman, who returned from Pakistan. Her Pakistani husband and four other family members fell sick. She arrived on June 6 and was quarantined in Bangkok. She developed a cough and runny nose and was later confirmed as having been infected by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Another two cases were two 35-year-old masseuses, who returned from India on June 4 and were quarantined in Chonburi.

The death toll remains at 58 and 2,981 cases fully recovered while 86 patients are currently being treated at hospitals. (TNA)











