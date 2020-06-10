Pattaya firms donate roofs, sign to Banglamung police

The Police Audit Commission and Yong Hua Steel Co. donated a new roof for the Banglamung Police Station parking lot after a storm ripped off the old one.

Commission Chairman Wiroj Amnuayyonwaree and Yong Hua executive Pairoj Prawatlertudom presented the new roof to Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon June 9.







The old roof was damaged in April, with parts of it falling on cars, damaging them as well. The new roofs over two lots are valued at 100,000 baht.

Banglamung police also received an 8,500-baht donation from Screen Advertising, a sign maker who donated a lighted checkpoint sign to the police after it too was damaged in a storm.











