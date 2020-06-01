Thailand governors told to monitor curfew breakers, parties at hotels, pool villas

BANGKOK – Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and senior officials of the Interior Ministry had a video conference with all provincial governors to discuss health measures related to the third phase of business and activity resumption.







The meeting also considered the spending of budgets to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and rehabilitate affected parties. Participants saw the third-phase business lockdown relaxation on June 1 as an opportunity to stimulate the economy while agreeing to ensure transparency in budget spending to cope with COVID-19 impacts.

On the occasion, provincial governors were instructed to impose the newly adjusted night-time curfew hours from 11pm to 3am and to tell travelers to strictly follow disease control measures. Governors were also told to maintain body temperature checks on people involved in all activities and businesses and make sure they use the “Thai Chana” application software.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged people to continue with strict healthcare practices including social distancing and face mask use to contain COVID-19. He expressed his concern about the news reports that young people rented hotel rooms and pool villas for parties.

If the disease spreads again, the government would have to resume business restriction, the prime minister said. The government would take careful consideration before deciding when the fourth stage of business resumption would occur, he said. (TNA)











