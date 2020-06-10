Thailand celebrates ‘World Oceans Day’ with clean-up activities

SURAT THANI – Thailand celebrated World Oceans Day on Monday, June 8 with activities held to raise awareness on marine environment protection.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources spearheaded marine conservation projects such as that of Surat Thani province.







Over a hundred volunteers installed trash booms in the Tapi River to contain floating trash and debris before reaching the ocean.

Campaigners led by the provincial governor urged people to engage in garbage management that helps promote cleanliness of waterways and the ocean.

Residents of fishing villages in Phang-nga province celebrated World Oceans Day with clean-up activities at a pier in Mueang district. They collected garbage onto their kayaks, speedboat and trawlers.

A World Oceans Day exhibition was organized under the theme “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean” highlighting the importance of healthy marine ecosystem and the ongoing marine environment conservation projects. (TNA)

















