Southern Thailand interprovincial route bus services resume

SONGKHLA– The bus services to all destinations in southern Thailand resumed on Tuesday as the COVID-19 travel restrictions have been further relaxed.







Under the third phase of lockdown easing, interprovincial traveling is allowed without restrictions. The state-run Transport Company has resumed all of its bus service operations to all destinations in the south.

Bangkok-bound buses from tourist towns have been fully booked, mostly by migrant workers who have been forced out of work.

The bus operators have taken precaution measures against the coronavirus. All passengers must register with a government’s contact tracing app.

For northbound routes, bus services resumed last month. (TNA)











