Thailand Civil Aviation Authority allows more airports to resume operations

Bangkok, 08 June, 2020, at 10.30 Hrs. – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced a list of additional airports that are allowed to resume operations from 00.01 Hrs. of 6 June, 2020.







Tak, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Pai, Phetchabun and Sukhothai are authorized to resume daily operations during 06.00 – 20.00 Hrs., or within a shorter timeframe as deemed appropriate.

The CAAT’s latest relaxation means that a total of 25 airports up and down Thailand can now handle domestic flights during 06.00 – 20.00 Hrs. daily. These airports are Buri Ram, Chumphon, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Loei, Mae Hong Son, Mae Sot, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Narathiwat, Pai, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Ranong, Roi Et, Sakhon Nakhon, Sukhothai, Tak, Trang, Trat, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai, Don Mueang, Hat Yai, Hua Hin, Krabi, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Samui, Surat Thani, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao are authorised to handle domestic and international flights. However, the CAAT currently bans all international flights to Thailand until 30 June, 2020, while Phuket International Airport is to remain closed until further notice.











