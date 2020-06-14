Thai people prefer cash handouts to stimulate domestic tourism

BANGKOK – A poll showed that Thai people wanted to visit markets the most after business restriction relaxation and the majority of respondents preferred cash handouts to stimulate domestic tourism.







Bangkok University conducted the opinion survey on 1,204 people to ask them where they want to visit after business lockdown relaxation.

Most respondents (83.1%) said they wanted to go to markets, flea markets and supermarkets; 44.8% would like to visit department stores; and 40.1% wanted to see hairdressers and barbers. The most undesirable places to visit were movie theaters (which concerned 91.1% of respondents), followed by domestic airports (83.8%), and spa and massage parlors (81.5%).



Asked for favorite tourism stimulation measures during July and October, 51.8% of respondents wanted cash handouts, 24.1% liked tax rebates based on vacation spending, and 21.2% sought discount vouchers for accommodations and restaurants.

Asked about long holidays in lieu of the cancelled Song Kran festival, 46.6% of respondents proposed they be added to New Year holidays, 33.3% wanted them in months free of national holidays such as September, and 20.1% would like them to follow any extended holidays. (TNA)











