Phuket airport reopens, ban on inbound flights valid until June 30

BANGKOK – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued its latest announcement on the use of airports, resulting in the reopening of Phuket airport on June 13.







CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop said that in the announcement he signed on June 12 Phuket airport was included in the list of airports to resume operations at 12.01am on June 13. Meanwhile, a ban on inbound passenger flights will remain valid until 11.59pm on June 30.

The list of airports permitted to serve domestic flights includes Khon Kaen, Chumphon, Tak, Trat, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan Nakhon, Narathiwat, Buriram, Pai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Roi Et, Loei, Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, Sukhothai, UdonThani and Ubon Ratchathani airports.

Mr Chula urged passengers to check disease control measures at airports and conditions for visitors to provinces. (TNA)











