Thailand lifting ‘Emergency Decree’ by June still in talks

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will discuss an end to the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and will propose its decision to the cabinet on June 23, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

Please Support Pattaya Mail







The discussion did not happen in CCSA’s meeting on June 12 because it would be monitoring the COVID-19 situation for 15 more days. The center would consider the matter about a week before the end of June and would propose its decision to the cabinet on June 23, he said.







Mr Wissanu said that the CCSA had not discussed the resumption of the business and activities that were still suspended despite the fourth round of business and activity lockdown relaxation. He expected the suspended business and activities to resume when the state of emergency ends.

“If the emergency decree imposition ends and then the COVID-19 situation worsens, Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can again exercise the emergency decree right away and inform the cabinet of the action within three days. So, there will not be a problem,” Mr Wissanu said. (TNA)











