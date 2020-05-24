Thailand’s House session ready to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

BANGKOK – Disease control measures are in place for the first House session of this year, set for May 27, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Suriyan chamber of the new parliament complex will be used for the first time for the upcoming session of the House.







Regarding strict disease control measures, everyone will have body temperatures checked at all the six entrances of the complex. Thermal scanners will be used for the purpose.

To ensure quick access, the number of followers of each House representative is capped at two. Anyone who has a fever will be sent to a hospital right away.



As social distancing will be imposed, the House representatives who rarely speak will be seated in fourth-floor visitors’ zone. They will have time to descend to the floor of their original seats to vote.

Session hours will be set between 9.30am and 8.00pm so that session attendees can observe the night-time curfew. (TNA)













