Thai Hotels Association to prepare 9,000 rooms for Thais returning from abroad

BANGKOK – The number of Thai returnees is currently limited to 200-300 people per day. While the situation in the country has improved, the situation in foreign countries is often still worrisome. Nevertheless, the government has been preparing enough accommodation for Thai people abroad, so that everyone is able to return faster.







Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantawanich, Defense Ministry Spokesman, disclosed that the government has been trying to enhance its capacity to accommodate 500 Thai returnees per day due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) need to locate additional hotels to be used as state quarantine facilities. They are coordinating with the Thai Hotels Association to prepare 9,000 rooms and appoint sufficient staff. All hotels must comply with the standards determined by the MOPH.





The length of the quarantine period has not been extended from 14 days, because that duration is the incubation period of the virus. The MOHP requires returnees to undergo testing twice: during the quarantine and again before leaving. Those who are found to be infected with COVID-19 will be admitted to a hospital immediately for further treatment.

Lieutenant General Kongcheep, today stressed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha wants the large number of Thai people abroad who wish to return to Thailand, to be able to do so as soon as possible. He has instructed the Ministry of Defense and related agencies to raise the country’s capacity to accommodate Thai people returning from abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the number of Thai people who have submitted requests to return to Thailand, extends into mid-July. It is also necessary to take into account the readiness of public health and the pandemic situation in the country. (NNT)











