High demand for Thai workers abroad once the pandemic subsides

BANGKOK-With many countries starting to relax anti-COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, is making sure that Thai workers are ready to work abroad once the pandemic subsides.







The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, said on Monday that Gen. Prayut instructed the Department of Employment, under the administration of the Ministry of Labor, to work with the private sector in preparing Thai laborers in terms of their vocational and language skills, so that they will be able to work in other countries right away. Some 100,000 Thai laborers are expected to work outside Thailand, generating a revenue of more than 140 billion baht.

The demand for Thai workers in many countries and states, including Thailand’s trade partners, is high. They include Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Israel. Thai workers are well-known for their discipline and vocational skills. In addition, many nations recognize Thailand’s successful tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government reminded Thai workers, who want to work abroad, to go through legal channels, and that the government is ready to support and help them. (NNT)











