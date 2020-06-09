Thailand launches ‘New Normal’ driving license test via ‘DLT Smart Queue’

BANGKOK– The Department of Land Transport or DLT has reopened its service providing driving license tests. However, on this the first day, the atmosphere was quiet. The process of obtaining a driving license application involves observing public health measures. The department limits the number of applicants in the building at any one time, and the first served are those applicants who booked a place earlier.







After the Department of Land Transport opened its driving license test service on Monday, for those who had made a reservation via the DLT Smart Queue application, it found that all the applicants gradually arrived for their test at the time they had booked. In front of the Department of Land Transport building, officers were present to give advice on various procedures to the visitors. Before going into the building, the visitors had to have their body temperature checked and wash their hands with hand sanitizer.





Mr. Jirut Wisanjit, Director-General of DLT said later that there were no difficulties on the first day of service because of the reservation system, and the applicants being given an hour online for study before taking the test. Only 400 people are admitted each day, and there’s an hourly limit of 40 people to avoid congestion. In addition, all visitors must wear face masks.

DLT offices are now open for pre-booked applicants who have applied without needing a driving test, such as those renewing a driving license. The driving test service will start on 22nd of June.

As for people who have never booked or applied before, the queue is now fully booked. A new round of bookings will start on the 1st of July with all kinds of tests and services available to customers. (NNT)











