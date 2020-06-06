TAT, UNDP to promote tourism after COVID-19 crisis

BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) will jointly promote tourism in a ‘New Normal’ way after the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.







TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn and a Thailand-based UNDP representative signed an agreement on sustainable and effective tourism development.

He said the agreement would lead to TAT’s integrated efforts on tourism promotion, campaigns for operators to comply with sustainable development, the presentation of sustainable tourism development in Thailand, and the exchange of tourism experts and knowledge.

Mr Yuthasak said that the agreement would help revive Thai tourism after the COVID-19 crisis while promoting environmental conservation and ‘New Normal’ practices in tourism.

The cooperation between TAT and UNDP has started. A local educational institution participates by researching on COVID-19 impacts in Phuket province. The research would be concluded early next month, the TAT governor said. (TNA)











