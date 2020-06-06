Thailand Southern Tarutao National Park publishes pictures of recuperating coral reefs

SATUN – Authorities at Tarutao National Park have published photographs taken during a deep sea dive, showing that coral reefs in the area have recuperated considerably during the lull in tourism.







Soft coral in the Jabang Channel near Adang-Rawi and Lipe islands has grown noticeably deeper in color, with rare animals also being spotted in the vicinity. Authorities say the sightings underline that the environment of the park has recovered considerably in the two months without tourism in the area.







The park officially closed on March 25, 2020, but has undergone development of various amenities during the period so as to accommodate tourists during the coming high season. Improvements have been made to lodgings and travel sites as well as natural trails, so that they may welcome visitors once the COVID-19 situation has abated.

While promising improved convenience, authorities at the park note that visitors will have to adjust to new measures following the COVID-19 outbreak. The park is to impose a strict maximum number of travelers to the area to reduce the contagion risk, while assuring visitors they will be able to enjoy its attractions safely.(NNT)











