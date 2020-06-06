Thai health authorities warn beachgoers to protect themselves

BANGKOK – Health authorities have warned visitors to natural tourist destinations including beaches to strictly protect themselves from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, director-general of the Health Department, said many people visited beaches after the third phase of business-activity lockdown relaxation on June 1 and they should comply with disease control measures including the use of face masks, social distancing and frequent hand wash to prevent COVID-19 from spreading again.

She said her department together with local administrative organizations worked out such measures including the limited number of visitors at tourist destinations including the number of people at beaches, the separation of groups of tourists at least 1-2 meters apart from one another, and the compulsory use of face masks by staff and tourists.

“The most important thing is that tourists must strictly follow instructions imposed at the places they visit, by always wearing face masks, frequently washing hands, refraining from shouting while swimming, and keeping distance from others for 1-2 meters both on land and in the sea,” Dr Panpimol said. (TNA)











