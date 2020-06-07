Pattaya Nong Nooch Garden builds confidence among tourists

The Director General of the Department of Local Administration (DLA) has visited Nong Nooch Gardenin Pattaya to inspect implementation of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to build confidence among tourists.







Mr. Prayoon Rattanaseni, DLA Director General, visited Nong Nooch Garden to inspect its implementation of the government’s policy. He was welcomed by Mr Wittaya Khunpluem, President of Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, and Mr. Kamphon Tansatja, President of Nong Nooch Garden.





The DLA Director General said Nong Nooch Garden, have strictly implemented the Ministry of Public Health’s measures to contain COVID-19, by setting up a temperature measurement point, requiring tourists to wash their hands with alcohol gel and to wear face masks before entering the garden, establishing a sterilizing tunnel, keeping a record of tourists using the Thai Chana platform at the entrance and at various spots in Nong Nooch Garden, maintaining spacing according to the safety standard, focusing on using mobile banking when making a service payment and putting cash and change in a sterilized bag.

Public areas are cleaned every two hours and contact points are cleaned every hour with disinfectants. All service personnel are required to wear face masks and a face shield for disease prevention.(NNT)











