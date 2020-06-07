Thai farmers hone skills and knowledge of farm equipment

CHONBURI – To help to improve the skills of farmers to meet the Labor market, the Ministry of Labor has joined with a farm vehicle company to hold 4 courses to improve their skills on farm vehicle operations, which will help ensure farmers can get back to work as the COVID-19 situation improves.







The Minister of Labor, Mom Rajawongse Chatumongol Sonakul, presided at an agreement signing ceremony on the arrangement of 4 farm vehicle operations courses, between the Department of Skills Development and Siam Kubota Corporation.

The four courses comprise a tractor driving course, combine harvester, small excavator, and rice seeder operations.

Each of these courses will take 18 hours to complete, providing participants with theory and actual practice. Participants can take part in the National Skill Standard Test after completing the course.

The first tractor driving courses will be on 1st July in UbonRatchathani, Sisaket, Maha Sarakham, Phitsanulok and Surat Thani, with three classes held in each province. Each class will contain 20 participants, making a total of 300 being the first to complete this training.

The courses will then be provided across the country, targeting workers in agriculture, the unemployed and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.(NNT)











