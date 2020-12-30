New coronavirus cases in Chonburi rose by 108 in 24 hours; Pattaya pubs, bars, spas closed

Thailand on Wednesday reported 250 new cases of Covid-19 including 239 local infections, two migrant workers detected in active testing and eight quarantined arrivals.

The total cases rose to 6,690 and 2,417 cases are being treated in hospitals. The death toll remained at 61.

All provinces have applied strict disease control measures following the increase of the number of Covid-19 patients found in 48 provinces.







In Chonburi, the governor issued an order to close businesses, malls, schools, child care centers, swimming pools, cinemas, spas, fitness centers, beauty clinics, pubs, and bars in Banglamung district after the number of new coronavirus cases in the province rose by 108 cases in the past 24 hours.

However, supermarkets, drug stores, banks are allowed to open while restaurants can sell takeaway food without dine-in service. (TNA)















