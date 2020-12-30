Thailand hotels struck by mass cancellations amid threat of Covid-19 resurgence

Promotional campaigns have been launched to attract tourists after the new round of the Covid19 outbreak prompted tourists to cancel room bookings at many tourist destinations including Wang Nam Khieo in Nakhon Ratchasima.





President of Wang Nam Khieo Tourism Association. Mongkhonsilp Leenakasit said the new round of the Covid-19 outbreak has affected resort operators in Wang Nam Khieo as about 40 per cent of room bookings were cancelled by tourists.

They saw a drop in visitor numbers at tourist spots such as Indian bison observation point, the Khao Phaeng Ma no-hunting area, Keb Tawan cliff and winter flower fields.

The association and resort operators launched promotional campaigns to offer 20-50 discounts on accommodation and mapped out strict health measures in line with the Public Health Ministry standard at all tourist spots and resorts. (TNA)













