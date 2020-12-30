Thai exports to grow by 4% amid strong baht, Covid-19 lockdowns in partnered countries

The chief of the Department of International Trade Promotion expects export to grow by 4% next year.

Somdet Susomboon said exports would rise gradually on the world economic recovery which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted to expand by 5.2% in 2021, compared with a 4.4% decline this year.

The IMF foresaw faster export growth in Asian emerging markets including China, India and five ASEAN countries. Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization predicted the world economy would expand by 7.2% next year, he said.





Other positive factors for Thai export growth included COVID-19 vaccination, economic stimulus measures in countries and more orders from trading partners, Mr Somdet said.

Thai exports would also benefit from the new president of the United States who adhered to the international trade rules of WTO and from the sealed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he said.







Besides, new COVID-19 outbreaks in many countries would boost the exports of relevant products including food, hygienic goods, products related to work-from-home practices and digital content and health care services, Mr Somdet said.

Meanwhile, risk factors included the shortage of cargo containers, baht appreciation, COVID-related lockdowns in some countries and trade barriers, he said. (TNA)















