Frenchman, Thai friend applauded for beach cleanups in Krabi

A Frenchman and his Thai friend have been applauded for collecting garbage off beaches in the southern Krabi province during the COVID-19 lockdown.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The 24-year-old student, Nathan Sorin, has taken an internship at a hotel in Krabi for nearly a year. He and his friend, Sirawit Chanchota, have been collecting plastic waste at tourist sites in the past two months.

Krabi Governor Kitibhodi rawit on Thursday presented the two men certificates of recognition.

The Governor said the Krabi administration lauded the two men’s volunteerism and awareness on environment conservation that deserved public recognition.

Sorin said while doing the internship he had fallen in love with the nature that southern Thai province had to offer.

After finishing the internship in a week time, he planned to raise fund in his home country to help cleaning up beaches and marine parks in Thailand. (TNA)

















