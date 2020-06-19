Thai PM 3 New Normal ways of working for himself and the government in a landmark change

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on announced 3 New Normal ways of working for himself and the government, promising a landmark change in the way that he and the government works and which are designed to harness the capabilities of a broad cross-section of society and as well as the knowledge of those directly involved in various sectors of the economy and civil society.







He said, “The Thai spirit of collaboration was the key to Thailand becoming one of the most successful countries in the world at managing the Covid-19 public health crisis,” and that the “government and the country should work as if there was a crisis every day so that we can move further and faster to improve the lives of people, just as we did during the Covid-19 crisis.”





Gen Prayut said that based on the success model of the government’s management of the Covid-19 public health crisis he will lead by example and adopt three New Normals in the way that both he and the government work in the post-Covid world in order to accelerate the development of Thailand.

1.NEW NORMAL 1: Greater direct involvement of all sectors in the government’s planning to build a greater Thailand. He will invite representatives from all sectors to present their recommendations to accelerate Thailand’s progress under a programme called ‘Thais Together Build Thailand’. He believes in mobilizing a wider pool of talent in Thailand to help the nation’s development, and in taking direct input from people who live the realities of their sectors.







2.NEW NORMAL 2: He will make it easier for stakeholders to feedback to the highest levels of government their evaluation of the efficacy of government projects and any need for adjustment or improvement.

3.NEW NORMAL 3: He will take a very close interest in a select number of ministry projects that he believes are of the utmost priority for citizens and champion them for quick and effective implementation.

“Everyone in the world is adjusting the way they work as a result of Covid-19 and that the government must do so, also.” (Thaigov.go.th)











