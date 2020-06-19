Chiang Mai tourism businesses offer special discounts for visitors

By Pattaya Mail
Tourism-related businesses operators in Chiang Mai cooperated in an effort to kick start the tourism industry.
Tourism and service businesses in Chiang Mai offer special discounts for customers to boost their revenues after the COVID-19 lockdown.


Operators of tourism-related businesses in the northern city of Thailand join hands in an effort to kick start the tourism industry.

Chiang Mai Governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat.
They joined a tourism promotion event at the famous ThaPae ancient gate to signify their new start.

Chiang Mai Governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat presided over the event intended also to boost morale of business operators.

Available for potential customers to choose was a wide range of services from accommodation, food to recreations at discounted prices.

The tourism industry of Chiang Mai has lost an estimated 40 billion baht from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city’s tourism council. (TNA)


