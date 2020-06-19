Chiang Mai tourism businesses offer special discounts for visitors

Tourism and service businesses in Chiang Mai offer special discounts for customers to boost their revenues after the COVID-19 lockdown.







Operators of tourism-related businesses in the northern city of Thailand join hands in an effort to kick start the tourism industry.

They joined a tourism promotion event at the famous ThaPae ancient gate to signify their new start.

Chiang Mai Governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat presided over the event intended also to boost morale of business operators.

Available for potential customers to choose was a wide range of services from accommodation, food to recreations at discounted prices.

The tourism industry of Chiang Mai has lost an estimated 40 billion baht from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city’s tourism council. (TNA)











